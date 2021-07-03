I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0855 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $48.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.62 or 0.00401939 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.67 or 0.01269035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,962,844 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.