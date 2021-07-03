IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $144,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $151.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.75. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.