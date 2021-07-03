IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.60 million and a PE ratio of -52.89. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

