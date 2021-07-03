IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $482.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $482.00.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $9.25 on Monday, hitting $648.20. 287,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,931. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $567.39. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $649.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

