IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.89. 1,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 208,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84.

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 162,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IDT by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDT by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 4,555.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

