Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.82. Immersion shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 642,409 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Immersion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

