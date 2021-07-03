Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

