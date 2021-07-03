Indivior (LON:INDV) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of INDV opened at GBX 159.30 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. Indivior has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

