Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 49,942,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,800,824. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.