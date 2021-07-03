Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 49,942,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,800,824. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Infrax Systems
