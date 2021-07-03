InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INND stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,593,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,273,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
