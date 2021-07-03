InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INND stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,593,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,273,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

