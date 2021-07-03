Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $4,305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UNOV opened at $29.17 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02.

