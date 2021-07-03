Insider Buying: Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) Insider Acquires 191,158 Shares of Stock

Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton bought 191,158 shares of Invictus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,585.28 ($21,846.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Invictus Energy alerts:

About Invictus Energy

Invictus Energy Limited, an independent oil and gas exploration company, focuses on the energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa. It holds an 80% interest in the SG 4571 Permit within Cabora Bassa project that covers an area of 250,000 acres located in the Cabora Bassa Basin in northern Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Interpose Holdings Limited and changed its name to Invictus Energy Limited in June 2018.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.