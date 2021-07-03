Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells 4,492 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,551.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,450.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

