Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 38,311 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jodee Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.

CRUS opened at $85.67 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

