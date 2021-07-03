Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 38,311 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jodee Benson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.
CRUS opened at $85.67 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
