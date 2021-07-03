Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $636,960.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,879,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

DIOD stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

