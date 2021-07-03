Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells 10,273 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $911.20 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EverQuote by 981.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

