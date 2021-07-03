Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$67,520.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$17.41 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.90.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

POU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

