Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 2,110 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $35.70 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 77.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $3,191,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

