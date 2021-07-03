Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $2,595,647.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total transaction of $2,406,238.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $2,169,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $388.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

