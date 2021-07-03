Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.60

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.60 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 392290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £189.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.