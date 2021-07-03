Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.32.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

