Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of VLT stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

