Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of VLT stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
