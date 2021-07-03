Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

