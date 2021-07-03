Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 24,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

