Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Position Lowered by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 344.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

RDIV opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.