Investors Buy Large Volume of Envista Put Options (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,599 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 175% compared to the typical volume of 1,311 put options.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NVST opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. Envista has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,185,858.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,480 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Envista by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Envista by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Envista by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Envista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

