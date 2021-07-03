Investors Purchase Large Volume of Shenandoah Telecommunications Call Options (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,791% compared to the average volume of 23 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN opened at $56.81 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.