Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.15 on Friday. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.
Investview Company Profile
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.