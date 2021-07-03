Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.15 on Friday. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

