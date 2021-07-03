IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.88% of IRadimed worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $29.65 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.05 million, a PE ratio of 370.67 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

