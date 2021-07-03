iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $395,558,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 627,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $99.74.

