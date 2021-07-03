iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 19th

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $366.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.41. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $266.27 and a 1-year high of $367.14.

