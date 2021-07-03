ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Raised to Buy at Danske

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

