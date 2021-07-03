IVERIC bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,801 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the average volume of 232 call options.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.