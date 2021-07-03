J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.62

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and traded as high as $34.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 736 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.