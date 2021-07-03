Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $40,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of JACK opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

