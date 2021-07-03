Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €111.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €110.40 ($129.88).

FRA SY1 opened at €118.55 ($139.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €110.38. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

