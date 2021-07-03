Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NERV opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.11. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

