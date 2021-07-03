Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€108.10” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €108.10 ($127.18) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.62 ($96.03).

Shares of HEI opened at €71.58 ($84.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €46.20 ($54.35) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €74.79.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

