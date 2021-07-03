John Bean Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

JBT stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.99 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

