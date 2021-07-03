Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 157,755 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,186.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,051 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $81,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE stock traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $593.07. 1,744,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.29 and a 1-year high of $594.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

