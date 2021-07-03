Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.85 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet stock traded up $47.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. 1,058,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,576.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

