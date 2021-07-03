Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,259 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $455,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.64. 3,920,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,816. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $311.89 and a 1-year high of $435.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

