Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of JOSMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70. Josemaria Resources has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.84.
About Josemaria Resources
