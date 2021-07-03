Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of JOSMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70. Josemaria Resources has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

About Josemaria Resources

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

