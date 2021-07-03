Josiah Hornblower Sells 8,091 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $226,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $512,577.15.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

