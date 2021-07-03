JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JAGI stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 496.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 392 ($5.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income news, insider Bronwyn Curtis OBE purchased 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £14,850 ($19,401.62).

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

