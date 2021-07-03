JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.15 ($139.00).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €112.22 ($132.02) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €104.64.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

