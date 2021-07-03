JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of Tupperware Brands worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE TUP opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

