JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,200

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,040.73 ($13.60).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 986.37. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In other news, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

