JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 503.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

