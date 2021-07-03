JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.38% of Apyx Medical worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $352.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

